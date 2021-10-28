Amundi Invests $100.82 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,370,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,815,000. Amundi owned about 0.17% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

