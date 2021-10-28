Amundi Invests $104.46 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,459,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Moderna at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $340.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.