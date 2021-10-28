Amundi Invests $114.26 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,256,000. Amundi owned 0.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

NYSE ARE opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $9,855,225. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

