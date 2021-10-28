Amundi Invests $115.86 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 446,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,861,000. Amundi owned 0.12% of Stryker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $385,625,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average is $261.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.