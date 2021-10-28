Amundi Invests $119.38 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,375,000. Amundi owned 0.21% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,707,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.