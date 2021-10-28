Amundi Invests $120.97 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 744,329 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,971,000. Amundi owned about 0.31% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 74,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 622,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $98,808,000 after buying an additional 115,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $188.63 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

