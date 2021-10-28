Amundi Invests $124.26 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,233,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,256,000. Amundi owned about 0.50% of ONEOK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,566,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 330.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after buying an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

