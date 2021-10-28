Amundi Invests $124.80 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,622,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,797,000. Amundi owned about 0.24% of Canadian Pacific Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

