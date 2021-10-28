Amundi Invests $125.07 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,069,000. Amundi owned about 0.45% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

FNV stock opened at $142.98 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

