Amundi Invests $98.53 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,290,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,533,000. Amundi owned about 1.06% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 60.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 53.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

WU opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

