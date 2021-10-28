Amundi Makes New $104.66 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,657,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $128,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

