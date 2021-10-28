Amundi Makes New $107.59 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amundi acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,294,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,594,000. Amundi owned 0.31% of Welltower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

