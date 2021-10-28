Amundi Makes New $110.56 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,863,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,560,000. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

