Amundi Makes New $110.56 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,560,000. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

