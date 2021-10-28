Amundi Makes New $112.66 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,449,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,664,000. Amundi owned 2.76% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $36,619,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

