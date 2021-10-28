Amundi Makes New $116.76 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 649,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,764,000. Amundi owned 0.53% of The Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

Shares of CLX opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.