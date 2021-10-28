Amundi Makes New $124.26 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,233,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,256,000. Amundi owned about 0.50% of ONEOK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.