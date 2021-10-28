Amundi Makes New $125.26 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Amundi acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,654,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,000. Amundi owned about 2.52% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

