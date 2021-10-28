Amundi Makes New $88.19 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 907,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $88,190,000. Amundi owned 0.13% of The Blackstone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $143.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

