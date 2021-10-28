Amundi Makes New $97.27 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 518,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,271,000. Amundi owned about 0.18% of Global Payments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

