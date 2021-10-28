Amundi Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Amundi bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,622,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,797,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian Pacific Railway at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

