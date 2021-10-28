Amundi Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amundi acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,240,000. Amundi owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

