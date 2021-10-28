Amundi Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,041,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,860,000. Amundi owned 0.14% of Duke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 146,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

