Amundi Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,684,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,199,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

