Amundi Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,713,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,585,000. Amundi owned about 0.71% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $14,184,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 384.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE MOS opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

