Amundi Purchases New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,985,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,633.05.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,361.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,370.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

