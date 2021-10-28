Amundi Purchases Shares of 647,738 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 647,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,747,000. Amundi owned 1.02% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Several analysts have commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

