Amundi Takes $104.66 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 559,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,657,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 391,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.