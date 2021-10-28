Amundi Takes $114.54 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 529,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,538,000. Amundi owned 0.22% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

