Amundi Takes $125.30 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 498,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,300,000. Amundi owned 0.22% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 465,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $279.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $297.40. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.14 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

