Amundi Takes $98.75 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Amundi acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 959,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,750,000. Amundi owned 0.29% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

