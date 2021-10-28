Amundi Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amundi bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 862,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,069,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.82.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

