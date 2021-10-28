Amundi Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,449,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,664,000. Amundi owned 2.76% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,619,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

