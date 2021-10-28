Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 274,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

