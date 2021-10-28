Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $27.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

FBIZ opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.