Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.69. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $49.09. 48,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,631. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

