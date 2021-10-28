Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to post $155.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $160.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $659.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $707.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

