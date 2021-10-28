Analysts Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post sales of $126.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.37 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of PECO opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

