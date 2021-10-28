Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

