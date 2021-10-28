Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MITO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 292,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,194. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

