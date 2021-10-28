Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.12. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 75,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 73.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 16,661,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595,521. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

