Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

PWR stock opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

