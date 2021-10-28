Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $143.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.39 million to $146.59 million. WesBanco reported sales of $152.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $588.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $593.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.98 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $578.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

