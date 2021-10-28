Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

10/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

10/11/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.09.

10/11/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

9/29/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

9/23/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

9/16/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $17.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 3,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,323. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

