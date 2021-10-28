Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/18/2021 – L'Air Liquide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – L'Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/14/2021 – L'Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

AIQUY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,754. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

