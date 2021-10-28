Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $179.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $222.05. 261,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,177. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.