Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $179.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $222.05. 261,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,177. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

