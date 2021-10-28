Analyzing Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) & BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ferrovial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ferrovial and BAE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $6.78 billion 3.44 -$529.09 million N/A N/A BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.13 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.57

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrovial and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 1 7 0 2.88 BAE Systems 0 4 9 0 2.69

Ferrovial currently has a consensus price target of $30.24, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Ferrovial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure. The Toll Roads segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of toll roads. The Airports segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of airports as well as integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical networks. The company was founded by Rafael del Pino y Moreno on December 18, 1952 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

