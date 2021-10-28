AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANAB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.10 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $853.17 million, a PE ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

