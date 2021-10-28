Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as low as C$8.40. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 35,659 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.