Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -155.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

